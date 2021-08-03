हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra HSC results

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 results today, here’s how to check

Over 16 lakh students are waiting for the Maharashtra Board to announce the Class 12th or HSC result. MSBHSE is all set to announce the results for class 12 today (August 3, 2021). 

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: MSBSHSE to announce class 12 results today, here's how to check
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBHSE) is all set to announce the results for class 12 today (August 3, 2021). Over 16 lakh students are waiting for the Maharashtra Board to announce the Class 12th or HSC result.

Once declared, the result will be available on the official website of the board- mahahsscboard.in and mh-ssc.ac.in, and the students can check it through their roll number and registration number. 

Here’s how to check Maharashtra Board Class 12 Results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official Maharashtra results website- maharashtraeducation.com.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Maharashtra Class 12 results 2021’ link.

Step 3: New tab will open up, enter your credentials and log in.

Step 4: Your Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The students need to note that this year the Maharashtra Board had cancelled the class 12 exams in view of the COVID-19 situation and has opted for an alternative mode of assessment, all students who had registered for the MSBHSE HSC exam 2021 will be declared to pass.

As per the new evaluation criteria released by the state board, 40 percent weightage will be given to internals and unit tests of class 12, 30 percent weightage to best of three subjects’ scores in class 10 and 30 percent to class 11 exam. 

