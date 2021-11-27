'Omicron' variant scare: Maharashtra issues new COVID-19 guidelines, check rules

New Delhi: Maharashtra government on Saturday (November 27, 2021) issued fresh guidelines for COVID-19, including revised restrictions and permissions for passengers arriving in the state, amid the omicron variant scare.

The restriction came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with top health officials on Saturday to review the new variant concern. The Centre directed the states to take rigorous steps and accelerate the screening of passengers and pandemic appropriate behaviour.

#COVID19 | Maharashtra Govt issues fresh restrictions & permissions. All travellers into state from any int'l destination shall be governed by directions of Govt of India in this respect. Domestic travellers shall either be fully vaccinated or carry RT-PCR test valid for 72 hrs. pic.twitter.com/rSQBik6aPQ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

Guidelines for travellers/passengers in Maharashtra:

All travellers into the state from any international destination shall be governed by directions of the Government of India in this respect.

Domestic travellers shall either be fully vaccinated or carry an RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.

Defaulters of COVID appropriate behaviour, if found inside a Taxi/bus or any 4 wheeler, will be fined Rs 500 along with the driver/conductor.

Owner transport agency in cases of buses shall be fined Rs 1000.

Vaccination requirements:

Attendees, organisers, guests and staff members in any ticketed or non ticketed event must be fully vaccinated.

Public transportation facilities can be availed only by fully vaccinated individuals.

Other Restrictions:

Closed facilities like theatres, cinema halls and marriage halls etc. can only operate with 50% capacity

Earlier today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar issued new COVID restrictions to curb the spread of the virus amid the fear of a new variant. As per the new guidelines, travellers arriving from South Africa to the Mumbai Airport will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine.

The order further states that in case if a passenger is tested positive for COVID then the samples will be sent for genome sequencing.

