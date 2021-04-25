हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra to provide COVID-19 vaccination all its citizens free of cost, says Minister Nawab Malik

The third phase of the vaccinations will begin on May 1 which will include people from the age group of 18 to 45 years old.

Picture credit: ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra state minister Nawab Malik on Sunday (April 25) announced that the people in the state will get the vaccination free of cost.

Maharashtra Government to vaccinate all its citizens free of cost, news agency ANI quoted Minister Nawab Malik saying.

In the wake of high demand for Medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, 14 plants for producing the life-saving gas from the atmospheric air will come up soon in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

Talking to the media, Shinde said one plant will produce about 2 tonnes (960 litres per minute) of oxygen in a day, which is adequate for 200 oxygen beds.

Shinde said the agencies involved in oxygen production have been identified and work orders have been issued.

The minister also said that five to six plants producing 1 to 1.5 tonnes of oxygen daily were also being set up in Gadchiroli district.

Maharashtra`s Covid-19 death toll fell on Saturday even as the state`s case tally zoomed past the 42 lakh-mark, with an increase in the number of active cases, health officials said.

(With agency inputs)

