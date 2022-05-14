हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Make 'Health and Yoga Science' mandatory till class 8: PIL in Delhi HC

BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay who moved the PIL said that this course will ensure students' good health and well-being.

Make &#039;Health and Yoga Science&#039; mandatory till class 8: PIL in Delhi HC
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has moved a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions from the Centre and the Delhi government to make "Health and Yoga Science" a mandatory part of the curriculum up to class 8 for the overall development of children.

The petitioner submitted that the Right to Health (Article 21) and Right to Education (Article 21A) are complementary and supplementary to each other. Therefore, it is the duty of the state to make "Health and Yoga Science" mandatory part of the curriculum up to class 8 in the spirit of S.29 of the RTE Act 2009.

Right to health guaranteed under Article 21 includes prevention, protection & improvement of health and is a minimum requirement to enable children to live with dignity.

So, the state has not only a constitutional obligation to provide "Health and Yoga Education" to children but also to ensure the creation and sustaining of conditions congenial to good health, Upadhyay said in the PIL.

It is necessary to state that a three-judges cench of Appellate Court of California has held that yoga is a secular activity and Apex Court has also expressed similar view in three cases hence it is duty of the State to provide standard textbooks of Health & Yoga Science for students of Class 1-8 in spirit of the Articles 21, 21A, 39, 47, it said.

The petitioner argued that after enactment of the RTE Act, the study of Health & Yoga Science has become a right of 6-14 years children. But it is remained named-sake on papers and is the most neglected subject.

Marks are not awarded for Health and Yoga Science in annual exam and even the teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Schools say thatit is not a compulsory subject, he said.

He also added that the NCERT has not yet published standard textbooks of `Health & Yoga Science` for students of Class 1-8.

Therefore, without a syllabus, standard textbooks, trained teachers and evaluation of marks, there has been a total failure in imparting health and yoga education in spirit of NCF 2005.

There is a total dichotomy between actual practice of yoga and the ideal, as propounded by the Prime Minister in his speech before the UN General Assembly, the PIL said.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhischoolYoga classesBJPBJP leaderAshwini Kumar Upadhyay
Next
Story

Uddhav Thackeray 'biggest danger' looming over Maharashtra, says Navneet Rana

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Gyanvapi first day survey ends