हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Babul Supriyo

Mamata Banerjee has given me a great opportunity, glad I changed by decision to quit politics: Babul Supriyo after joining TMC

In a move that had sent political corridors abuzz, former Union minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

Mamata Banerjee has given me a great opportunity, glad I changed by decision to quit politics: Babul Supriyo after joining TMC
Pic courtesy: ANI

Kolkata: In a move that had sent political corridors abuzz, former Union minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

Shortly after joining the TMC, Supriyo said he is extremely excited to be a part of the Mamata Banerjee-led party and will work hard for the development of West Bengal. Asked if he would quit as BJP MP from Asansol, Supriyo said he will follow the rulebook.

"When I had said two months back that I want to quit politics, I was serious about it. I meant it from my heart when I said I'll leave politics. However, I felt there was a huge opportunity that was entrusted upon me (on joining TMC). All my friends said my decision to leave politics was wrong and emotional," said Supriyo.

He added, "Didi and Abhishek Banerjee, (TMC national general secretary)  have given me a great opportunity. As I have joined TMC, there is no point in holding on to my seat in Asansol. I've come into politics because of Asansol. I will do for that constituency as much as possible."

Supriyo said that he has no regret that he changed his mind. "I'm very proud that I am changing my decision. I am coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal. I am very excited. I will meet Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) on Monday (September 20) . I am overwhelmed by the warm welcome," he said.

 

 

Earlier, TMC in a formal treet announced the induction of Supriyo. "Today, in the presence of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and RS MP Derek O'Brien, former Union Minister and sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool family," the party said in a tweet.

Last month, Supriyo had announced that he was quitting politics but was later persuaded against resigning as a Lok Sabha member even as the singer-turned-politician insisted that he would no longer be part of active politics.

(With Agency inputs)

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Babul SupriyoMamata BanerjeeTMCBJPAbhishek Banerjee
Next
Story

Delhi’s Gurudwara Bangla Sahib closed for visitors over COVID-19 norms violation

Must Watch

PT19M9S

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh was asked to resign by the High Command - Sources