Mamata Banerjee has given me a great opportunity, glad I changed by decision to quit politics: Babul Supriyo after joining TMC

Kolkata: In a move that had sent political corridors abuzz, former Union minister and BJP MP Babul Supriyo joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Shortly after joining the TMC, Supriyo said he is extremely excited to be a part of the Mamata Banerjee-led party and will work hard for the development of West Bengal. Asked if he would quit as BJP MP from Asansol, Supriyo said he will follow the rulebook.

"When I had said two months back that I want to quit politics, I was serious about it. I meant it from my heart when I said I'll leave politics. However, I felt there was a huge opportunity that was entrusted upon me (on joining TMC). All my friends said my decision to leave politics was wrong and emotional," said Supriyo.

He added, "Didi and Abhishek Banerjee, (TMC national general secretary) have given me a great opportunity. As I have joined TMC, there is no point in holding on to my seat in Asansol. I've come into politics because of Asansol. I will do for that constituency as much as possible."

Supriyo said that he has no regret that he changed his mind. "I'm very proud that I am changing my decision. I am coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal. I am very excited. I will meet Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) on Monday (September 20) . I am overwhelmed by the warm welcome," he said.

Didi and Abhishek have given me a great opportunity. As I have joined TMC, there is no point in holding on to my seat in Asansol. I've come into politics because of Asansol. I will do for that constituency as much as possible: Former BJP leader Babul Supriyo pic.twitter.com/4I2tq51DvW — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

Earlier, TMC in a formal treet announced the induction of Supriyo. "Today, in the presence of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and RS MP Derek O'Brien, former Union Minister and sitting MP Babul Supriyo joined the Trinamool family," the party said in a tweet.

Last month, Supriyo had announced that he was quitting politics but was later persuaded against resigning as a Lok Sabha member even as the singer-turned-politician insisted that he would no longer be part of active politics.

(With Agency inputs)

