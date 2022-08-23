NewsIndia
ANUBRATA MANDAL

SENSATIONAL: 'Family will be implicated in DRUG case IF Anubrata Mondal...', threat letter to JUDGE

Cow Smuggling Case: Judge Rajesh Chakraborty of the special CBI court in Asansol has alleged that he received the threatening letter on August 20. Bappa Chatterjee's name is written as the sender of the letter. The CBI judge informed the district judge about receiving the letter on Monday. Later he also informed the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court in this regard.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 05:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Justice Chakraborty said in the letter that he and his family were threatened to be implicated in the 'NDPS case' i.e. drug case.
  • Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested in the cow smuggling case, is scheduled to be produced in Asansol CBI court on Wednesday.
  • According to court sources, Justice Chakraborty is not one to bow down to such threats.

Trending Photos

SENSATIONAL: 'Family will be implicated in DRUG case IF Anubrata Mondal...', threat letter to JUDGE

Grant bail to Anubrata Mondal in cow smuggling case. If not, the judge himself will be trapped in the drug case - a letter has come to the judge of the CBI special court in Asansol with such a threat. The legal process against Anubrata in the cow smuggling case is going on as usual. The bail plea of ​​Anubrata, who is in CBI custody, may also be submitted to the court soon. But before that, another application seeking bail of Anubrata reached the CBI special court judge. According to CBI sources, a letter said, 'Give bail to Anubrata Mondal in the cow smuggling case, or else the family will be implicated in the drug case.'

Judge Rajesh Chakraborty of the special CBI court in Asansol has alleged that he received the threatening letter on August 20. Bappa Chatterjee's name is written as the sender of the letter. The CBI judge informed the district judge about receiving the letter on Monday. Later he also informed the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court in this regard.

Threat Letter

Justice Chakraborty said in the letter that he and his family were threatened to be implicated in the 'NDPS case' i.e. drug case. He wrote, 'It is with some apprehension that a person named Bappa Chatterjee has written a threat to the officer-in-charge of this court. He claimed that if Anubrata Mondal is not granted bail, my family will be implicated in the drug case."

Birbhum Trinamool leader Anubrata, who was arrested in the cow smuggling case, is scheduled to be produced in Asansol CBI court on Wednesday. The judge was afraid of getting such a threatening letter before that? According to court sources, Justice Chakraborty is not one to bow down to such threats. He is not at all afraid of this threat.

Live Tv

Anubrata MandalCow Smuggling CaseCBI ArrestsMamata BanerjeeAsansol CourtCBI judge

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Why China upset with India-Taiwan relations?
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains create flood-like situation in many Indian states
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Patna ADM KK Singh merciless beating of youth
DNA Video
DNA: Youths get beaten with sticks on asking for employment in Bihar
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure