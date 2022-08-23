Grant bail to Anubrata Mondal in cow smuggling case. If not, the judge himself will be trapped in the drug case - a letter has come to the judge of the CBI special court in Asansol with such a threat. The legal process against Anubrata in the cow smuggling case is going on as usual. The bail plea of ​​Anubrata, who is in CBI custody, may also be submitted to the court soon. But before that, another application seeking bail of Anubrata reached the CBI special court judge. According to CBI sources, a letter said, 'Give bail to Anubrata Mondal in the cow smuggling case, or else the family will be implicated in the drug case.'

Judge Rajesh Chakraborty of the special CBI court in Asansol has alleged that he received the threatening letter on August 20. Bappa Chatterjee's name is written as the sender of the letter. The CBI judge informed the district judge about receiving the letter on Monday. Later he also informed the Registrar General of Calcutta High Court in this regard.

Justice Chakraborty said in the letter that he and his family were threatened to be implicated in the 'NDPS case' i.e. drug case. He wrote, 'It is with some apprehension that a person named Bappa Chatterjee has written a threat to the officer-in-charge of this court. He claimed that if Anubrata Mondal is not granted bail, my family will be implicated in the drug case."

Birbhum Trinamool leader Anubrata, who was arrested in the cow smuggling case, is scheduled to be produced in Asansol CBI court on Wednesday. The judge was afraid of getting such a threatening letter before that? According to court sources, Justice Chakraborty is not one to bow down to such threats. He is not at all afraid of this threat.