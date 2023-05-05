Manipur Violence: Congress, RJD Demand President's Rule In State, Urge PM Modi To Do His Duty

New Delhi: A couple of days after violent clashes broke out in Manipur, Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday requested President Draupadi Murmu to impose President`s Rule in the northeastern state. In a video statement, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, "For the last few days Manipur is burning. Due to violence, the internet has been snapped and curfew has been imposed in eight out of 16 districts."

Shrinate said that Indian Railways has also suspended rail operations in Manipur in view of the violence and even the government has issued "shoot-at-sight" orders in the northeastern state.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress leader said, "The BJP ministers and MLAs and even Olympic medal winner and Rajya Sabha member Mary Kom had urged the Prime Minister and Home Minister to save Manipur from burning. But the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are busy campaigning in Karnataka Assembly elections, and they don`t have time for Manipur."

Firing salvos at the government, she said, "Is it not the moral responsibility of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister to focus entirely on Manipur? In Karnataka, Amit Shah had said that if voted to power BJP will not let riots happen. Then how did the riots break in Manipur? As Home Minister Amit Shah has failed entirely."

"Looking at the present situation, the President should impose Article 356 or President`s Rule in Manipur immediately to bring the law and order under control," she demanded.

हमारे देश के पूर्वोत्तर का एक अहम राज्य मणिपुर पिछले 3-4 दिनों से जल रहा है। आगज़नी हो रही है, लोगों की जान साँसत में है क्योंकि वहाँ हिंसा ने और उग्र रूप ले लिया है। आधे राज्य यानि 16 में से 8 ज़िलों में कर्फ्यू लगा है और इंटरनेट पूरे प्रदेश में बंद कर दिया गया है। भारतीय रेल… pic.twitter.com/45XMjk8Gqz — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) May 5, 2023

Echoing similar views, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha also wrote to President Murmu demanding the imposition of President`s Rule in Manipur. In a letter to the President, the RJD spokesperson said, "I am writing to express my deep concern about the recent spate of violence in Manipur, which has been alarmingly widespread and has resulted in the loss of life and property."

He said that "As you are aware, Manipur has a complex ethnic and political landscape, with several communities living in the region". Jha also pointed out that ethnic conflicts with their roots in the colonial era have been a significant challenge for the state.

"The demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community has been a contentious issue, with other communities in Manipur opposing it. This issue has led to violence and protests in the past, and the recent escalation of violence is a matter of grave concern. The situation has only worsened recently due to the partisan attitude of the state government and its complete failure to maintain law and order," he said.

"Your Excellency! You might be aware that the violence has affected innocent civilians, disrupted normal life, and created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. Majoritarian violence in one state of the country conveys impunity for similar violence in the rest of the country and provides encouragement to destabilising forces: I, therefore, urge you to consider imposing the President`s Rule in Manipur," Jha said.

He also said that the imposition of President`s Rule is a measure of last resort, but in the current situation, it is necessary to protect the lives and property of the people of Manipur. "I urge you to ask the union government to take immediate action to address the situation and ensure that peace and stability are restored in the state."

Shoot-At-Sight Orders Issued

Notably, on Wednesday night, violent clashes broke out in Manipur. The situation turned seriously volatile after thousands turned up for the `Tribal Solidarity March` on Wednesday to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

In view of the prevailing situation, the Manipur government on Thursday authorised all District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates to issue "Shoot at sight orders" in extreme cases.

Army and Assam Rifles continued to conduct flag marches in several trouble-torn districts of Manipur for the third day on Thursday even as sporadic incidents were reported from different areas.