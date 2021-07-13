Manish Sisodia hits out at Centre as Delhi runs out of Covishield stock again

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday (July 12, 2021) hit out at the Centre and informed that the national capital has run out of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine stock again.

Sharing a newspaper click, Sisodia raised the issue of shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the city and said, "Vaccines have run out in Delhi again. The central government gives vaccines for a day or two, then we have to keep the vaccine centres closed for several days."

"Why is our country's vaccine programme faltering even after so many days?" he asked.

दिल्ली में वैक्सीन फिर ख़त्म हो गई है... केंद्र सरकार एक दो दिन की वैक्सीन देती है, फिर हमें कई दिन वैक्सीन केंद्र बंद रखने पड़ते हैं. केंद्र सरकार की क्या मजबूरी है...इतने दिन बाद भी हमारे देश का वैक्सीन प्रोग्राम लड़खड़ा कर क्यूँ चल रहा है? pic.twitter.com/rXJEBQJRtt — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 12, 2021

As per reports, some of the COVID-19 vaccination centres in Delhi are likely to be closed on Tuesday.

The national capital had 19,000 doses of Covishield and 2,39,000 doses of Covaxin till Monday morning and has so far administered over 89 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses. This is to be noted that the Government vaccination centres in the city were shut on Sunday as well.

12 July, 2021 pic.twitter.com/JnEozsMu0Y — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Central government data showed there has been a decline in average daily inoculation since June 21, when the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination had commenced.

According to the data available on the CoWIN platform, an average of 61.14 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered daily in the week from June 21-27, which dropped to 41.92 lakh doses daily in the subsequent week of June 28-July 4. In the week from July 5 to July 11, the number of daily average vaccine doses administered further dipped to 34.32 lakh.

Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh showed a decline in average daily vaccinations since the week from June 21-27, while a mixed trend in the administration of daily doses of COVID-19 was seen in Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday morning had said that more than 38.86 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, through all sources and a further 63,84,230 doses are in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 38 crores, of which, over 37 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)