Maulana Ghulam Sarwar, who helped Tablighi Jamaat members flee during coronavirus lockdown, grilled by Delhi Police

New Delhi: Maulana Ghulam Sarwar, who was exposed in an explosive sting 'Operation Virus' by Zee News, was on Friday (April 17) interrogated by the Delhi Police on charges of evacuating Tablighi Jamaat members from a mosque and helping them flee from the police during the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown.

According to a source, Maulana Sarwar was grilled by a team of police at the Jamia Nagar police station for over 9 hours. The police said the Maulana was not cooperating with them and did not respond properly on the allegations levelled against him. The police said that he will be called again to the police station if needed.

After being released by the police following the interrogation, when Maulana Sawar stepped out of the police station, he was intercepted by a Zee News reporter. When asked why did he misuse his media pass to help flee Jamaat members from the police, he replied that he will answer to the court.

In the 'Operation Virus' sting by Zee News, Maulana Sarwar revealed how he had helped at least 15 people, all Tablighi Jamaat members who were hiding inside a Delhi mosque, flee from the area. Sarwar also described coronavirus as the curse of Allah and claimed that the virus came to India due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was also seen saying in the video that the deadly pandemic is spreading in those parts of the world where people are being oppressed.

Maulana Ghulam Sarwar is the national spokesperson of the All India Muslim Front and the founder and secretary of the All India Muslim Dalit Morcha.