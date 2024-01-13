Mauritius Grants Special Break To Officials for Ram Mandir Inauguration Celebrations

New Delhi: In a significant move the Mauritius government has approved a request by Hindu socio-cultural organizations to grant a two-hour break for officials on January 22, 2024. This decision allows devotees across the country to actively participate in prayers organized to mark the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in India. A Govt statement said, "Cabinet has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday 22 January 2024 as from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith, subject to exigencies of service, in the context of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India, which is a landmark event as it symbolises the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya"

The Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, convened on Friday to consider the appeal from Hindu socio-cultural groups. Responding favorably, the government recognized the cultural significance of the Ram Mandir inauguration and acknowledged the importance of facilitating the participation of devotees in the celebrations.

The Mauritius Sanatan dharma temples federation had written to PM Pravind Jugnauth to allot 2 hours off to the while working class people to follow the live telecast of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and to perform the rituals.

Hinduism holds a prominent place in the religious landscape of Mauritius, with Hindus constituting approximately 48.5% of the population, according to 2011 statistics. Remarkably, Mauritius stands out as the only country in Africa where Hinduism is the most practiced religion. In terms of percentage, the nation ranks third globally in the prevalence of Hinduism, following Nepal and India.

The roots of Hinduism in Mauritius trace back to the colonial era when Indians were brought as indentured labor to both French and British plantations. The migration wave, primarily from Indian states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, contributed to the establishment and growth of Hindu communities in Mauritius and neighboring islands of the Indian Ocean.

As the Ram Mandir, a symbol of cultural and religious significance, is inaugurated in India, the decision to grant a special break aligns with the government's commitment to respecting and promoting the diverse religious practices within the nation. The special break enables devotees to actively engage in prayers and celebrations, fostering a sense of unity and communal harmony.