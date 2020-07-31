Meet 10-year-old rapper Arfat Mohideen Bhat from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama who is creating ripples online with his music

In a district that is torn by terrorism, a ten-year-old boy is winning millions of hearts and creating ripples online with his music videos. Meet, Rapper Arfat Mohideen Bhat, from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir whose one wish is to join Bollywood.

The 10-year-old has uploaded many videos on YouTube video and has two lakh views and is gaining more popularity. His YouTube channel, Rap-Kid Arfat, has nearly 20,000 subscribers. The entire Kashmir has praised the talent of this young boy.

Arfat belongs to a small village called 'Prichoo' in Pulwama, and now he is famous not only in his village but the entire Kashmir. He said, "My lyrics are written by my uncle and I love rapping. I have this talent. Everyone has a talent and we should not hide it. I made videos, uploaded them and they are liked too. I hope I get more likes."

He got inspired by watching rappers on YouTube, especially by rapper Emiway Bantai. His uncle who is the backbone of his successes wants him to achieve his dreams for which he is helping him in all possible ways.

Arfat's uncle, Hilal, said, "Arfat is very talented. He has a will to do something and I'm encouraging him. He recently got an offer from Punjab for some music albums but because of COVID-19, he couldn’t go. When things will get better, he will go.” He has the full support of his parents. Arfat's mother encourages him to fulfill his Bollywood dream.