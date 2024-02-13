Meet IAS Ishita Kishore, Topper Of UPSC Civil Services 2022 With AIR-1; Know Her Success Story

New Delhi: The tale of IAS Ishita Kishore, the top scorer in the UPSC Civil Services 2022 examination, stands as a testament to perseverance and dedication. Originating from Greater Noida, Ishita emerges from a background rooted in service and education. Her father, a retired Air Force officer, and her mother, a dedicated teacher at a private institution, instilled values of diligence and ambition in her upbringing. Within her familial milieu, Ishita, the younger of two siblings, found herself propelled towards academic excellence.

Her journey took a significant turn when she pursued her undergraduate studies in Economics at Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, graduating in 2017. Despite securing a lucrative position at Ernst & Young post-graduation, Ishita's heart gravitated towards civil service. Thus, in 2019, she made the courageous decision to leave her corporate job and embark on the rigorous path of UPSC preparations.

However, Ishita's path was laden with obstacles. She encountered numerous setbacks, failing to clear the Prelims in her initial attempts. Yet, undeterred by adversity, she persisted. Remarkably, on her third endeavour, she emerged triumphant, clinching the top position with an impressive All India Rank (AIR)-1 and a remarkable score of 1094 marks. What distinguishes Ishita's achievement is her reliance primarily on self-study, underscoring the power of perseverance and self-discipline.

Reflecting on her journey, Ishita emphasizes the importance of discipline and diligence in achieving success. She recounts dedicating a rigorous 8-9 hours daily to her studies during the preparation phase. Her advice to aspiring civil servants resonates with wisdom, emphasizing the indispensable role of hard work irrespective of innate intelligence. Ishita's narrative serves as an inspiration, embodying the ethos of resilience and unwavering commitment to one's goals.