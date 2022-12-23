Merry Christmas! Kashmiri artisans receive BUMPER order from world for decorative items

Ahead of Christmas, Kashmir valley is being decorated despite having a small Christian community. The valley is decorated using local crafts and the craftsmen have received orders from across the globe for the Christmas related goods. Not only the Churches, and schools but tourist areas close to Dal Lake have also been decorated for the festival. Kashmir's traditional craftsmen have received thousands of orders for Christmas items from across the world.

Kashmir Valley has century-old churches in various parts of the valley, Srinagar's St Luke's Church, All Saints Church, and Holy Family Church have been decorated with beautiful lights amid minus-degree temperatures. The tourism department of Jammu Kashmir has also planned a series of events for the Locals and Tourists to celebrate Christmas in the Valley. The community will be celebrating in a big way after years as no celebrations were kept due to covid from the last few years.

"Kashmir has three main churches, All Saints Church, St Luke's Church which was renovated last year under the smart city, and Holy Family Catholic Church. Celebrations are held at all three Churches in the Valley. It's a time to get the Christian community together. Due to the covid, we could not celebrate in a big way, this year we have already started carol singing with good participation," said Vinu Chandra, Father, All Saints Church, Srinagar.

He further added, "Christmas is celebrated not only by Christians but everyone around here. We share love and respect towards each other."

When Christmas comes, the valley sees a huge rise in the sale of paper mache items made especially for the festival. The decorative items include those hanging on Christmas trees, walls, ceilings, Balls, Bells, Easter Eggs and Trays, these paper mache items are sold across the world. Kashmir Valley's award-winning paper mache artisan Maqbool Jan started working for the festival months before to make these decorative items.

"We start making the Christmas items around 8 months before Christmas. We have received so many orders for Christmas that we don't have enough artisans to make these items. There are orders in lakhs, for Christmas Eggs, Balls and items that hang on the Christmas trees. We are making matching eggs and trays this year to cater to younger customers as well. We have received orders not only from across the country but the world too," said Maqbool Jan.

The artists in the Kashmir Valley have introduced new designs in these decorative pieces. They are trying hard to grow their customer base across the world.