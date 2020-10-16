MGNREGA fraud: Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez's photos found on employees' job cards in MP

Another case of fraudulent activity in the MGNREGA scheme came to light in Madhya Pradesh, where the sarpanch, secretary, and assistant of Jhirnya district Piparkheda Naka Panchayat had used pictures of Bollywood actress to create fake job cards of the scheme beneficiaries. The fake job cards were also being used to take out money from accounts.

In one of the job cards with the name Monu Dubey, the picture of film actress Deepika Padukone was used. Monu Dubey said that after putting a photo of Deepika Padukone on the job card, thirty thousand rupees were withdrawn in his name, even though he did not go to work. This sequence continues every month.

Another beneficiary named Sonu had a picture of Jacqueline Fernandez in it.

The matter was highlighted after the actual beneficiaries were not getting the amount santioned by the government. On investigation, the authorities recovered dozens of such fake job cards with pictures of Bollywood actress in it.

The people living in Jhirnya district alleged that they got no work under the MGNREGA scheme and the sarpanch, secretary, employment assistant are involved in corruption.

The District Panchayat CEO Gaurav Benal has ordered an inquiry in the matter to check how the fake job cards were made and how the amounts were taken out from the account.