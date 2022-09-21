NewsIndia
MHT CET 2022

MHT CET 2022 counselling registration begins TODAY at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to apply here

MHT CET 2022 counselling registration today 21 September, scroll down for the direct link to apply.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 11:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT CET 2022 counselling registration begins TODAY at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to apply here

MHT CET 2022: The State CET Cell Maharashtra has started the MHT CET 2022 counselling registration today 21 September. The MHT CET counselling 2022 registration link is available at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who have qualified the Maharashtra CET exam are eligible for the MHT CET counselling registration 2022. The last date to register for MHT CET 2022 counselling registration is October 4. Candidates should note that the MHT CET 2022 counselling registration does not guarantee admission. The admission into the MHT CET 2022 participating institute will be done based on rank, choice filling and availability of seats.

Direct link to register here

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Here's How to apply

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link for CAP Portal 2022 to 2023

A new page will open, click on the link provided for BTech, B.E Admissions

Register yourself using your MHT CET 2022 roll number and other credentials

Fill in the form and upload all required documents

Pay the application fee, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a print out for future references.

Candidates from the General Category would be required to submit an application fee of Rs 800. Candidates from the Reserved Categories would be required to pay a fee of Rs. 600. NRI, OCI, PIO and FN candidates would be required to submit an application fees of Rs. 5,000. The last date to apply for MHT CET Counselling is October 4, 2022. Candidates can keep a check here for the latest updates regarding MHT CET 2022 exam and the counselling process.

Live Tv

MHT CET 2022MHT CET 2022 CounsellingMht Cet ResultMHT CounsellingMaharashtra Common Entrance TestMHT CETJEE MainUG admissionsMaharashtra

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case