MHT CET 2022 counselling registration begins TODAY at cetcell.mahacet.org- Direct link to apply here

MHT CET 2022: The State CET Cell Maharashtra has started the MHT CET 2022 counselling registration today 21 September. The MHT CET counselling 2022 registration link is available at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who have qualified the Maharashtra CET exam are eligible for the MHT CET counselling registration 2022. The last date to register for MHT CET 2022 counselling registration is October 4. Candidates should note that the MHT CET 2022 counselling registration does not guarantee admission. The admission into the MHT CET 2022 participating institute will be done based on rank, choice filling and availability of seats.

MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Here's How to apply

Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link for CAP Portal 2022 to 2023

A new page will open, click on the link provided for BTech, B.E Admissions

Register yourself using your MHT CET 2022 roll number and other credentials

Fill in the form and upload all required documents

Pay the application fee, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a print out for future references.

Candidates from the General Category would be required to submit an application fee of Rs 800. Candidates from the Reserved Categories would be required to pay a fee of Rs. 600. NRI, OCI, PIO and FN candidates would be required to submit an application fees of Rs. 5,000. The last date to apply for MHT CET Counselling is October 4, 2022. Candidates can keep a check here for the latest updates regarding MHT CET 2022 exam and the counselling process.