NewsIndia
MHT CET 2022

MHT CET 2022: Last day to raise objection at mahacet.org, results soon

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against MHT CET 2022 answer key on the official website mahacet.org till 5 pm today.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 10:25 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MHT CET 2022: Last day to raise objection at mahacet.org, results soon

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the window to raise objections against MHT CET Answer Key 2022 today, September 4. Candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key can do through the official website- mahacet.org till 5 pm.

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: How to check and raise objections

  • Visit the official website of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test - mahacet.org/cetcell.mahacet.org.
  • On the homepage, click on the MHT CET tab and then click on the PCB/PCM answer keys option given there.
  • Enter your login credential in the newly opened tab
  • Click on submit and your MHT CET answer keys will be displayed on screen
  • Cross-check your answers and raise objections, if any

MHT CET 2022:  Direct link to raise objection

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Direct link

MHT CET Result 2022 is expected to be declared by September 15 and the MHT CET Final answer key will be released along with the results. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature