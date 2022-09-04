MHT CET 2022: Last day to raise objection at mahacet.org, results soon

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the window to raise objections against MHT CET Answer Key 2022 today, September 4. Candidates who want to challenge the provisional answer key can do through the official website- mahacet.org till 5 pm.

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: How to check and raise objections

Visit the official website of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test - mahacet.org/cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the MHT CET tab and then click on the PCB/PCM answer keys option given there.

Enter your login credential in the newly opened tab

Click on submit and your MHT CET answer keys will be displayed on screen

Cross-check your answers and raise objections, if any

MHT CET 2022: Direct link to raise objection

MHT CET Answer Key 2022: Direct link

MHT CET Result 2022 is expected to be declared by September 15 and the MHT CET Final answer key will be released along with the results. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website.