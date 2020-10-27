हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Earthquake

Mild earthquake of 3.3 magnitude jolts Maharashtra's Nagpur

According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred 96km north-northeast of Nagpur on Tuesday morning.

Mild earthquake of 3.3 magnitude jolts Maharashtra&#039;s Nagpur

Nagpur: An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale had hit Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday. The termors of the earthquake were felt at around 4:10 am, however, no damage has been reported.

According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred 96km north-northeast of Nagpur.

The National Center for Seismology tweeted: "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.3, Occurred on 27-10-2020, 04:10:50 IST, Lat: 21.92 and Long: 79.50, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 96km NNE of Nagpur, Maharashtra, India for more information."

Tags:
EarthquakeMaharashtraNagpur
Next
Story

Doctors of Delhi's government hospitals to hold two-hour protest over salary dues today

  • 79,09,959Confirmed
  • 1,19,014Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M19S

When justice for innocents trapped in Qatar?