Mild earthquake of 3.3 magnitude jolts Maharashtra's Nagpur

Nagpur: An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale had hit Maharashtra's Nagpur on Tuesday. The termors of the earthquake were felt at around 4:10 am, however, no damage has been reported.

According to National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred 96km north-northeast of Nagpur.

The National Center for Seismology tweeted: "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.3, Occurred on 27-10-2020, 04:10:50 IST, Lat: 21.92 and Long: 79.50, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 96km NNE of Nagpur, Maharashtra, India for more information."