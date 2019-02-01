हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Minor intensity of Tremors experienced in Maharashtra's Palghar

Minor intensity of Tremors experienced in Maharashtra&#039;s Palghar
Representational image

Palghar: Tremors measuring 3-3.5 on the Richter scale were experienced Friday in some parts of Palghar district in Maharashtra, an official said. The tremors were felt at 6:58am, 10:03am and 10:29am and were measured at 3.3, 3.5 and 3.0 on the Richter scale respectively, the official said.

He said tremors were felt in Dahanu and Talasari talukas of the district, adding that there were no reports of casualties or damage caused to properties.

The region has been experiencing such tremors routinely since November last year.

