MK Stalin lashes out JP Nadda, says BJP is enemy of Tamil culture and national unity

In a rejoinder to BJP President JP Nadda’s remark on DMK ''inciting people against national spirit'' and ''sheltering those who were not working in the interest of the nation'', DMK President and Tamil Nadu’s Opposition leader MK Stalin lashed out at the BJP calling them “the enemy of Tamil culture and national unity”.

Addressing the Tamil Nadu BJP’s executive committee meeting (virtually), on Monday, JP Nadda appealed to his party members to give a befitting reply to the Dravidian party in the assembly elections scheduled for 2021. He said that DMK had always been “inciting feelings against national spirit” and was “anti-development” and interest of the nation. Nadda wanted party members to highlight that with the Ram temple coming up in Ayodhya and the revocation of special status fo Jammu and Kashmir, India is one from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

In a statement, the DMK President was quick to lash out at the national ruling party saying that the BJP was threatening democracy across the country and that they were targeting the DMK in Tamil Nadu by riding on the back of the BJP’s puppet AIADMK government, which is ruling the state. Stalin emphasized that DMK was a Democratic Party that believed and worked towards development and national interests.

“Our party cadre has fought against the Emergency and stood up for the rights of the people and for upholding democratic values in the country. But BJP has pushed India into an undeclared emergency, where state’s freedoms are being snatched away and diversity of the country is under threat” Stalin said.

The DMK President’s statement touched upon the house arrest of former leaders, intimidation against activists and the tendency of certain ruling oaten leaders to refer to political rivals as ‘anti-Indian’ and ‘anti-national’. It also mentioned the recent controversy where DMK MP was asked if she was Indian, for not speaking Hindi and the Yoga Webinar where non-Hindi speakers were asked to leave.

“The BJP which is trying to buy political leaders in Tamil Nadu also, is against the unity of the country and the democratic values of the country” the statement from Stalin said.