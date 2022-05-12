New Delhi: 'Modi @20: Dreams Meet Delivery', a book written on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was launched at a grand event organized at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Wednesday (May 11, 2022).

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday (May 11, 2022), while releasing the book 'Modi @20: Dreams Meeting Delivery', said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a leader who demonstrated to the world that dreams can indeed be realized.

VP Naidu complimented the authors of the book for their "incisive analysis and cogent presentation".

"The authors have masterfully traced the contours of an iconic leader's fascinating journey of 20 years," VP Naidu said.

VP Naidu calls PM Modi ‘a phenomenon’

The Vice President at the launch event called PM Modi a “phenomenon at the national level”.

"The book is a rare compilation that gives the readers a ringside view of the evolution of one of the most popular and iconic leaders of modern India," Vice President Naidu said.

"The Prime Minister is a phenomenon at the national level. The book presents different facets of the distinct thought process, the pioneering, pro-active approach and the quintessential, transformational leadership style that Narendra Modi has come to be so closely identified with," added the Vice President.

The Vice President also added PM Modi is the first Prime Minister born after independence, has over the last 20 years carved out a unique place in the history of post-independent India while being the Chief Minister of Gujarat for about 13 years and over the last eight years as the Prime Minister.

"The journey, the words and deeds and the dreams of Modi ji and their realization in scale needs to be presented and understood. This publication certainly helps in decoding Modi and helps understand how he has the courage to dream big for the people of his country and the grit to translate these dreams into tangible reality positively impacting the lives of crores of Indians," Vice President Naidu said.

Book on PM Modi to become ‘Gita’ for people in politics, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during the launch of the book, Modi@20: Dreams Meeting Delivery’, said to understand Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years of political leadership, it is crucial to study three decades of his early struggle.

“This book will rise up to become equivalent to ‘Gita’ for those who believe in the path of building a complete persona and those who are in the field of social work and politics,” Amit Shah said.

Mukhtar Naqvi calls PM Modi an institution of good governance

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also lauded PM Narendra Modi as an "institution" of good governance and as someone on a "mission of inclusive development".

After the release of the book "Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery", Naqvi said Modi has defeated "political intolerance and phobia" of the "Modi bashing brigade" through his diligence and determination for empowerment without appeasement.

(With agency inputs)