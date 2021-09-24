Modi-Biden meet: Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of trusteeship crucial to deal with global issues, says PM

Washington DC: In the first meeting with Joe Biden since he became US President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of trusteeship as a way to deal with the global challenges.

After Biden mentioned Gandhi, Modi thanked him and said, “President Joe Biden mentioned Gandhi Ji's ‘Jayanti’. On October 2, we will celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi believed in trusteeship. This value is going to be very important in times to come in order to deal with the global challenges.”

The two leaders discussed several important global issues including COVID-19, trade and people-to-people connect.

“Trade holds importance on its own between India and the US. In this decade, we can be complementary to each other. There are many things with the US, that are needed by India and many things with India that can be useful for the US. Trade will be a major sector in this decade,” said PM Modi.

Biden hailed the relationship the US shares with India and called for closer ties.

“Relationship between India and US, largest democracies in the world, is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter,” he said.

He further said, “PM Modi and I are going to talk about what more we could do to fight COVID-19 and ensure stability in Indo-pacific.”

