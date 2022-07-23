New Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after meat shops on the route of Kanwar Yatra were ordered to be shut from July 18 to July 27. He cited reports of Indian government urging Bangladesh to resume their meat imports from India and claimed that while India wants to profit off meat exports, it is hindering domestic sellers of meat. On Thursday, he wrote on Twitter, "Meat shops are shut down for "religious sentiments" but Modi has no problem making money off of gosht."

Prior to that, he also wrote, "Bangladesh media reported that @ihcdhaka requested to resume meat imports, including beef/buff. Sanghis routinely attack Muslim cattle traders, state govts ban beef/buff & shut down slaughterhouses here but govt wants to help big traders make money."

Bangladesh media reported that @ihcdhaka requested to resume meat imports, including beef/buff. Sanghis routinely attack Muslim cattle traders, state govts ban beef/buff & shut down slaughterhouses here but govt wants to help big traders make money 1/2https://t.co/kDqdZUZHJK — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 21, 2022

The Kanwar Yatra started on July 14 and will conclude on July 26. In accordance to it, meat shops that fall within 500 metres of Kanwar Yatra route and temples will remain closed from July 18 to July 27 as per Ghaziabad District Magistrate.

the Kanwar Yatra is taking place after a gap of 2 years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in an influx of devotees this year. 'Kanwariyas', devotees of Lord Shiva, travel to the banks of the river Ganga to fetch water which they carry to offer in temples at their homes or localities.

Meanwhile, six persons died after a truck ran over a group of kanwar devotees from Madhya Pradesh in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on Saturday (July 23, 2022) morning.The incident took place at around 2.15 am and that the devotees from Gwalior were en route to their home disrict from Haridwar when a truck ran over them. Later one person who was injured died during treatment, which pushed the death toll of the incident to 6.

