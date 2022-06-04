हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Monkeypox

Monkeypox scare! 5-year-old UP girl's samples sent for testing as precautionary step

Uttar Pradesh: The Chief Medical Officer of UP has stated that the girl's samples were tested for monkeypox as a precautionary measure.

Monkeypox scare! 5-year-old UP girl&#039;s samples sent for testing as precautionary step
Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: A 5-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh has been suspected to have monkeypox disease after she complained of itching and rashes on her body. Her samples were taken for testing recently as reported by ANI. The Chief Medical Officer further said that the little girl doesn't have any other health issues and has not had close contact with anyone who travelled abroad in the past 1 month.

 

The testing is merely a precautionary measure and nothing has been confirmed yet. As of now, there have been zero monkeypox cases in India. On the other hand, the outbreak is on a rise in European countries which is quite unusual. Thirty non-endemic countries have reported more than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on June 2.

ALSO READ: Monkeypox in India: What to do if cases are suspected in India - Prevention and treatment

A week ago, the Uttar Pradesh health department had issued an advisory for health officials to follow the standard operating procedures when dealing with monkeypox infection.

In view of the increasing reports of Monkeypox (MPX) cases in non-endemic countries, India`s Health Ministry on Tuesday acted proactively and issued `Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease` to ensure advance preparedness across the country.

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
MonkeypoxMonkeypox outbreakUPUttar PradeshGhaziabadmonkeypox casesMonkeypox in India
