Monsoon Session Begins: PM Appeals For Cooperation, Rahul Slams Govt Over NEET

Parliament Monsoon Session 2024: The Budget session of the parliament started on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all parliamentarians to rise above party politics and come together to work for the future of the country. Ahead of the Budget session, PM Modi urged opposition parties engaged in "negative politics" to "get rid of past bitterness and come together." Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slammed the ruling government and said minister Dharmendra Pradhan has blamed everybody except himself.

"I would like to request all parliamentarians to participate in all discussions in the House, no matter how ideologically opposed they are. Opposite ideologies are not bad, but negative ideologies are. That is when the limit of thoughts comes to an end. The country does not need negativity," PM Modi said in Parliament.

Following the NEED UG scam, a Congress MP hits out the BJP government and said, "It is obvious to the whole country that there is a very serious problem in our examination system, not just in NEET but in all the major examinations. The minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) has blamed everybody except himself. I don't even think he understands the fundamentals of what is going on here..."

12:50 PM On the NEET UG issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke about the Supreme Court and PM Modi but he is not able to say what is he doing on this. Gandhi further highlighted that NEET is a very important issue for the youth.