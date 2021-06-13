Monsoon to arrive in Uttar Pradesh today, predicts IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday (june 12, 2021) predicted that the monsoon will enter the Uttar Pradesh border in the next 24 hours or Sunday (June 13, 2021)

The weather department said that heavy rainfall is expected in the districts that border Bihar.

As per the update, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, and Sonbhadra will be the first to receive the rainfall, followed by the entire state in 2-3 days.

Head of the Meteorological Centre in Lucknow, JP Gupta said that the monsoon’s movement is regular and rainfall is expected in various districts of Purvanchal on Sunday.

“The monsoon rain may take two to three days to reach Lucknow. Its severity will be determined by how long the monsoon stays in western Uttar Pradesh. Its speed appears to be normal at the moment,” Gupta added.

Additionally, monsoon arrived in Bihar on Saturday. Director of the Meteorological Department in Patna, Vivek Sinha, said “the monsoon’s effect has now reached Darbhanga. Vivek Sinha has also stated that the monsoon could take up to 24 hours to reach the UP border from Darbhanga.”

The weather department also added that this time monsoon has arrived a day ahead of schedule in Bihar. IMD has also issued heavy rain alert in the state for the next 48 hours.

This year’s monsoon is 3-4 days ahead of schedule, as a result of cyclonic storm that formed in the Bay of Bengal.

