More curbs in Delhi due to massive spike in COVID-19 cases? DDMA to decide today

New Delhi: In view of a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Monday (January 10, 2022) to discuss further restrictions, including 'total curfew', under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

With the rise in the number of coronavirus infections and its variant Omicron, a weekend and night curfew has already been imposed in Delhi along with some other restrictions.

The agenda of the meeting includes a review of the COVID-19 situation and preparation in the wake of rising Omicron cases in Delhi, a discussion on the implementation of GRAP (Level 4 Red), and a review of the coronavirus vaccination programme.

This is noteworthy that the 'Red Alert' is the topmost level of restrictions under the four-stage GRAP approved by DDMA. Under GRAP, the Red Alert is sounded when the COVID-19 positivity crosses 5 per cent and stays so for two consecutive days.

Under the red alert, most economic activities will not be permitted and malls and weekly markets will be closed. Metro trains will also stop functioning. Only up to 15 persons will be allowed in marriage and funeral related gatherings.

Delhi sees 17 deaths, 22,751 fresh COVID-19 cases

Delhi recorded 17 more fatalities on Sunday due to COVID-19 and the capital clocked 22,751 fresh cases. The positivity rate has now increased to 23.53%, according to data released by the health department.

The total infections of the COVID-19 in the city have now gone up to 15,49,730, including 60,733 active cases.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 9th January 2022 #delhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/ZG86d1ehb6 — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) January 9, 2022

No plan to impose lockdown in Delhi yet

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, on Sunday had said that there is no plan to impose a lockdown as of now in the city and that there will be no need for it if people wear masks. He also appealed to the public to wear masks and not panic.

"Rising COVID-19 cases are a matter of concern but there is no need to panic. Very few people are getting hospitalised. Wearing a mask is very important. There will be no lockdown if you continue to wear a mask. There is no plan to impose lockdown as of now," Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference.

The CM said that he along with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Centre are keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 situation.

"Our attempt is to impose minimum restrictions so livelihoods are not affected," Kejriwal said.

क्या दिल्ली में Lockdown लगेगा? "अगर आप Mask पहनेंगे, Social Distancing Follow करेंगे तो लॉकडाउन नहीं लगेगा!" - CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/U2rbWJ4aKC — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 9, 2022

Comparing the current third wave with the second COVID-19 wave in April-May last year, the CM said that on May 7, 2021, there were 20,000 cases reported with 341 deaths, but on Saturday Delhi witnessed the same number of cases with only seven deaths.

He, however, said that there should not be even a single death.

"I am telling you this data to show that very few people are requiring to go to the hospital in this infection and you do not need to panic. We just have to behave responsibly," Kejriwal added.

During 2nd Wave (7 May 2021) 20,000 Daily Cases

341 Deaths

20,000 Beds Occupied This Wave (8 Jan 2022) 20,000 Daily Cases

7 Deaths

1,500 Beds Occupied I'm sharing this data to show there's no need to panic, just stay vigilant & mask on - CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/DzD0pyTuVf — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 9, 2022

"We have overcome the dangerous second wave last year and we will sail through this one too," Kejriwal said.

Yellow alert in Delhi

Currently, the DDMA has sounded the 'yellow alert', under which, the night curfew is imposed from 10 pm till 5 am. While restaurants are opening with 50 per cent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm, bars are continuing with 50 per cent capacity from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls and auditoriums have been shut, whereas salons and beauty parlours are functioning as usual. Only 20 people have been allowed to attend wedding ceremonies and funerals.

Schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching institutes have been shut and private offices are functioning with 50 per cent capacity from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

