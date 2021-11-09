IMD predicts more rainfall in Chennai, other parts of Tamil Nadu, issues orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain for Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu, once again, starting Tuesday (November 9). In a bulletin, the department said the cyclonic circulation over south east Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman sea, extending up to 5.8 kilometres above the mean sea level, persists. Low-lying areas in Chennai have remained water-logged for the past couple of days and according to PTI, four people have been killed in the state due to the rains.

In around 14 districts, the Met department has issued an orange alert, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli.

Surplus rain water gushed out of reservoirs while several roads in the state resembled swollen rivers on Monday (November 8). Over 60 houses suffered damage, 4 killed, authorities said, as alert was sounded to people living in low-lying areas in parts of the state. The deaths due to rain-related incidents took place in Chennai, Theni and Madurai districts, reported PTI.

In Chennai, most roads and bylanes were covered under sheets of water while there was water upto two feet in low lying localities. Power supply was also disconnected for several neighbourhoods considering safety. A flooded city police station, Adambakkam had to be shifted to a temporary building. At least 75 trees got uprooted there and these were cleared by civic personnel.

Coimbatore district administration also sounded an alert to people living in along banks of the Noyyal river in view of continuing rains.Heavy rains continued to lash Puducherry too, with several houses destroyed.

There was some relief in Chennai on Monday as monsoon rains picked pace for a while and receded for some time, playing hide and seek through the day. A section of subways in the Tamil Nadu capital as well as in suburbs continued to be closed and there were traffic diversions too, giving commuters a harrowing time even as civic workers slogged to remove silt and de-clog drains.

(With Agency inputs)

