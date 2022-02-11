हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

More than us, public is determined make BJP win these polls: PM Narendra Modi in Almora rally

“More than us, the public is determined make BJP win these polls. Voters never leave the side of those who've good intentions,” said PM Modi. 

More than us, public is determined make BJP win these polls: PM Narendra Modi in Almora rally
(Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: A day after polling for assembly elections in five states began with the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 11, 2022) addressed a physical election rally in Uttarakhand's Almora.

During the rally, PM Modi said that the public is determined to make BJP win these polls. “After 1st phase of polling in UP elections y'day, it's clear that BJP will win with record numbers. More than us, the public is determined make BJP win these polls. Voters never leave the side of those who've good intentions,” said PM Modi during the rally in Almora. 

“This decade belongs to Uttarakhand, don't let this opportunity pass. Recently, projects worth Rs 17,000 crores were inaugurated in the state. The Char Dham all-weather road will benefit Tanakpur-Pithoragarh section,” the prime minister said. 

“I recognise the power, good intentions, sincerity of people of Uttarakhand. In this Union Budget, we've proposed 'Parvatmala Scheme' to build ropeways for hilly areas. We'll build modern roadways & transport infrastructure in the state,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi promised the people of Uttarakhand that if elected to power Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government will further develop the tourism sector in the state. He further emphasized that development of the state is among the top priorities of double engine government. 

“After 10th March, Dhami Ji's government will work aggressively to further develop tourism sector in Uttarakhand. You (public) have to decide whether you want in power those who promote 'Paryatan' (tourism) or 'Palayan' (migration),” said PM Modi.

The prime minister also stated that the Manaskhand tourism circuit will be developed in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region on priority over the next 5 years. 

While addressing the public rally, PM Modi also took a dig at Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He said, "See what has become of Congress...only the brother-sister duo is campaigning. Don't they have any other leaders left in the party? Today, their own leaders do not want to be with the party. Then, how can they give anything to you?." 

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The counting of votes will be announced on March 10.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Narendra ModiPM Narendra ModiUttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022uttarakhand elections 2022Uttarakhand ElectionsUttarakhand pollsAlmora
Next
Story

What is One Ocean Summit where PM Narendra Modi will address high level segment- All you need to know

Must Watch

PT6M43S

Khabren Khatakhat: Akhilesh Yadav will do public relations in Rampur today