More than us, public is determined make BJP win these polls: PM Narendra Modi in Almora rally

New Delhi: A day after polling for assembly elections in five states began with the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (February 11, 2022) addressed a physical election rally in Uttarakhand's Almora.

During the rally, PM Modi said that the public is determined to make BJP win these polls. “After 1st phase of polling in UP elections y'day, it's clear that BJP will win with record numbers. More than us, the public is determined make BJP win these polls. Voters never leave the side of those who've good intentions,” said PM Modi during the rally in Almora.

“This decade belongs to Uttarakhand, don't let this opportunity pass. Recently, projects worth Rs 17,000 crores were inaugurated in the state. The Char Dham all-weather road will benefit Tanakpur-Pithoragarh section,” the prime minister said.

This decade belongs to Uttarakhand, don't let this opportunity pass. Recently, projects worth Rs 17,000 crores were inaugurated in the state. The Char Dham all-weather road will benefit Tanakpur-Pithoragarh section: PM Modi addressing a public rally in Almora, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/W3X0VNphx4 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2022

“I recognise the power, good intentions, sincerity of people of Uttarakhand. In this Union Budget, we've proposed 'Parvatmala Scheme' to build ropeways for hilly areas. We'll build modern roadways & transport infrastructure in the state,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi promised the people of Uttarakhand that if elected to power Pushkar Singh Dhami-led BJP government will further develop the tourism sector in the state. He further emphasized that development of the state is among the top priorities of double engine government.

“After 10th March, Dhami Ji's government will work aggressively to further develop tourism sector in Uttarakhand. You (public) have to decide whether you want in power those who promote 'Paryatan' (tourism) or 'Palayan' (migration),” said PM Modi.

After 10th March, Dhami Ji's government will work aggressively to further develop tourism sector in Uttarakhand. You (public) have to decide whether you want in power those who promote 'Paryatan' (tourism) or 'Palayan' (migration): PM Modi in Almora pic.twitter.com/O3KInIO3GT — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2022

The prime minister also stated that the Manaskhand tourism circuit will be developed in Uttarakhand's Kumaon region on priority over the next 5 years.

While addressing the public rally, PM Modi also took a dig at Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He said, "See what has become of Congress...only the brother-sister duo is campaigning. Don't they have any other leaders left in the party? Today, their own leaders do not want to be with the party. Then, how can they give anything to you?."

Uttarakhand is scheduled for polls on February 14. The counting of votes will be announced on March 10.

Live TV