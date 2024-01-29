More Trouble For RJD; ED Summons Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi In Land For Jobs Case

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi for questioning in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs case on Monday. Reports indicate that supporters and members of the RJD have gathered near the ED office in Patna to protest against the ED move. The summonses were dispatched by the ED team several days earlier, extending to both Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son, Tejashwi.

Reacting to the ED summons, RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "This is not an ED summon, but a BJP summon... This will go on till 2024, till then please do not call it ED summons... Why should we be scared?" However, the BJP was quick to attack Lalu and his family over alleged corruption. Bihar's new appointed Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, "...The people of the country know that these (Lalu Yadav) are corrupt people. Corruption is a jewel for them... I want to urge Tejashwi Yadav to tell the youth of Bihar the system of how to become millionaires within one and a half years."

Land-For-Jobs Allegations

The allegations against Lalu and his family members pertain to appointments in Group ‘D’ positions within the Indian Railways between 2004 and 2009 in exchange for land transfers to the Yadav family members when Lalu Prasad was Union Railway Minister. The ED began its probe into the case, under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which is based on a complaint lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Delhi Cort Summons Rabri, Misa

In a related development, a Delhi Court has summoned former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, among others, in response to an Enforcement Directorate chargesheet connected to the railways land-for-jobs linked money laundering affair.

Judge Vishal has mandated the appearance of the accused before the court on February 9, citing substantial grounds to proceed with the case. Additionally, a production warrant has been issued against businessman Amit Katyal, presently in judicial custody.

The ED's charge sheet has implicated an alleged "close associate" of the Yadav family, Amit Katyal (49), along with railway employee Hridayanand Chaudhary and two companies, A K Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. and A B Exports Pvt. Ltd., under the directorship of Shariqul Bari.

While Katyal was apprehended last November in connection with the case, Lalu Prasad Yadav, though summoned, is yet to testify before the agency. Conversely, Tejashwi Yadav, Bihar's deputy chief minister, has already provided his testimony and has been summoned for further questioning.

Backdrop of Allegations

The scandal allegedly transpired during Lalu Yadav's tenure as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government, spanning from 2004 to 2009. It is purported that appointments to Group "D" positions within the Indian Railways were facilitated in exchange for land transfers to the family members of the then railway minister and a related entity, A K Infosystems Private Limited.