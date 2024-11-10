Advertisement
Mother, 2 Children Found Dead In Faridabad; Investigation Underway

The deceased have been identified as Rajni, who hailed from Lakhisarai in Bihar, her three-year-old son Rudra and five-year-old daughter Ankita, officials said.

|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 11:08 PM IST|Source: PTI
Representative image

A 35-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house in Badarpur village here while the bodies of her two children were also found in the same room, police said on Sunday.

No suicide note was found at the spot, they said.

According to the police, the woman's husband informed them on Saturday afternoon that the door of his house was locked from the inside and nobody was responding to his repeated knocks.

Upon reaching the spot, police opened the door and found the three bodies, they said. Rajni was found hanging from the fan while her son was lying on the bed and her daughter on the floor.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Central) Rajiv Yadav said the family members of the deceased have been informed and they will reach Faridabad from Bihar on Monday.

The cause behind the deaths has not been ascertained yet, he added.

