MPBSE class 10, 12 Exam 2021: Madhya Pradesh board to hold special examinations from September 1, details here

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh school education board on Thursday (July 8, 2021) announced that it will conduct special exams from September 1 to September 25. These special exams will be for students belonging to high school, higher secondary and higher secondary vocational courses.

Students who are not satisfied with the board exam result will be able to appear in these special examinations.

The MPBSE’s official tweet read, “Students who are dissatisfied with the examination results will be required to register online from August 1 to August 10, 2021 to appear in the examination. From September 1 to September 25, 2021, special examinations of high school, higher secondary will be conducted at the examination centre set by the board.”

परीक्षा परिणाम से असंतुष्ट विद्यार्थियों को परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए 1 अगस्त से 10 अगस्त 2021 तक ऑनलाइन पंजीयन कराना अनिवार्य होगा।

दिनांक 1 सितम्बर से 25 सितम्बर 2021 के मध्य हाईस्कूल,हायर सेकेण्डरी की विशेष परीक्षाओं का आयोजन मंडल द्वारा निर्धारित परीक्षा केंद्र पर होगा। pic.twitter.com/6bZus0RyeX — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) July 8, 2021

The registration process for this special exam will begin from August 1 to August 10.

Earlier, MPBSE had announced the evaluation criteria of MP Board Class 12 Result 2021 on the basis of which Class 12 students would be assessed following the cancellation of MPBSE Board Exams due to COVID-19. The Board said that Class 12 students' results will be declared on the basis of their performance in the best five subjects of Class 10.

The MP Board on June 2 had cancelled Class 12 board exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It has also announced that no student will fail the exam this year. The MP board exam results will be released by July 31.

