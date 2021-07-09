हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MP Board MP board result

MPBSE class 10, 12 Exam 2021: Madhya Pradesh board to hold special examinations from September 1, details here

Students who are not satisfied with the board exam result will be able to appear in these special examinations. The registration process for this special exam will begin from August 1 to August 10.

MPBSE class 10, 12 Exam 2021: Madhya Pradesh board to hold special examinations from September 1, details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh school education board on Thursday (July 8, 2021) announced that it will conduct special exams from September 1 to September 25. These special exams will be for students belonging to high school, higher secondary and higher secondary vocational courses.

Students who are not satisfied with the board exam result will be able to appear in these special examinations. 

The MPBSE’s official tweet read, “Students who are dissatisfied with the examination results will be required to register online from August 1 to August 10, 2021 to appear in the examination. From September 1 to September 25, 2021, special examinations of high school, higher secondary will be conducted at the examination centre set by the board.”

The registration process for this special exam will begin from August 1 to August 10.

Earlier, MPBSE had announced the evaluation criteria of MP Board Class 12 Result 2021 on the basis of which Class 12 students would be assessed following the cancellation of MPBSE Board Exams due to COVID-19. The Board said that Class 12 students' results will be declared on the basis of their performance in the best five subjects of Class 10. 

The MP Board on June 2 had cancelled Class 12 board exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It has also announced that no student will fail the exam this year. The MP board exam results will be released by July 31.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MP Board MP board resultMadhya Pradesh Board Resultboard exams 2021
Next
Story

Role of Facebook in Delhi riots must be probed, social media entities should remain accountable: Supreme Court

Must Watch

PT6M3S

Social Media manipulation threatens the foundation of Democracy: Supreme Court