'Mr Chief Minister, how much more will you loot?': Akhil Gogoi ATTACKS Himanta Biswa Sarma over illegal coal mining in Lidu-Margherita

The illegal coal mining in Lidu-Margherita has been the subject of concern for a long time now. Therefore, MLA from Sibsagar Akhil Gogoi sent an open letter to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Akhil wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister in a Facebook post today. The letter was written to inform him about the ongoing coal mining, storage and transportation of coal in the Margherita area and the inaction of the Margherita police. The MLA targeted Assam CM and wrote, "Illegal excavation of coal in Lido-Margherita. Mr. Chief Minister, how much more will you loot?"

The issue of rampant illegal coal mining in the Margherita, Ledo, and Lekaphani areas in the Tinsukia district came to light once again on Tuesday when a coal-laden truck met with an accident in the area. Immediately, Sibsagar legislator and RTI activist Akhil Gogoi posted an open letter to the state’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, asking the latter for quick action. In the letter, Gogoi alleged, "As per our sources, around 500 excavators and JCBs were engaged in illegal coal mining in the Ledo and Margherita area. This is happening despite section 144 CrPC being in force to check such mining activities."

Gogoi demanded immediate action from the chief minister and also lodged a police complaint. The Tinsukia Regional Committee of All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), who also joined Gogoi in the police complaint, alleged that the coal loaded in the truck which met with the accident was mined illegally.

Last week, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate Margherita Preeti Kumari promulgated 144 CrPC in Lekhapani Reserve Forest, Tirap Reserve Forest, and Tipong Reserve Forest under Lekhapani Range in Digboi Forest Division in Tinsukia district to check unauthorized entry into these forest areas and fearing deforestation.

The entry of unauthorized persons, outsiders, and the public and entry of vehicles like excavators, JCBs, dumpers, etc in Lekhapani, Tirap, and Tipong Reserve Forests besides clearing of jungles, damage to forest products, felling of trees, poaching, and encroachment were prohibited.