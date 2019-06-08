MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2019: Konkan division on top with 88.38 %

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 out | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared Maharashtra Class 10th results on Saturday afternoon on its official website mahresult.nic.in. A total of 77.10 per cent students – nearly 13 lakh – have cleared the exam.

Shakuntala Kale, the chairperson of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, announced the Maharashtra SSC Results at a press conference in Pune. Konkan division emerged as the best-performing state with 88.38 pass percentage, while Nagpur division has the lowest pass percentage of 67.27.

Pune recorded a pass percentage of 82.48, Aurangabad 75.20 per cent, Mumbai 77.04 per cent, Kolhapur 86.58 per cent, Amravati 71.98 per cent, Nashik 77.58 per cent and Latur 72.87 per cent.

How to check MSBSHSE Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in or examresults.net.

Step 2: Click on "SSC Examination Result 2019".

Step 3: On the new page, enter your roll number and your mother's first name and click on "view result".

Step 4: Maharashtra SSC results 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

The Maharashtra SSC exam was held from March 1 to 22. Over 17 lakh students appeared for the exam. Candidates who fail to secure the passing marks can sit for Class 10 supplementary board exams tests in July. Instructions for the supplementary exams will be released only after the results are declared.