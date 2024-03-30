Mukhtar Ansari News Live Updates: The dead body of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest, was brought to his Ghazipur residence for last rites amid heavy police deployment by the district administration.

An inquiry by a magistrate was initiated on Friday following concerns raised by opposition parties regarding the demise of Mukhtar Ansari, a former gangster turned politician. Ansari's family alleges that he passed away due to "slow poisoning" while in custody at Banda jail.

Amid heightened security across several districts in Uttar Pradesh, a team of doctors at Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda conducted an autopsy. The post-mortem findings refuted claims of poisoning, stating that Ansari's death was due to a heart attack, as reported by TOI.

Bhagwan Das Gupta, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Banda, directed a mandatory magisterial inquiry. Garima Singh, an Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, was appointed as the investigating officer with instructions to present her findings within a month.

Despite this, opposition parties are calling for a CBI investigation or an inquiry involving higher judicial authorities. The BJP has criticized these demands, accusing the opposition of exploiting every situation for emotional gain and disrupting communal harmony.

Following Ansari's demise, the state implemented prohibitory orders prohibiting large gatherings. The UP Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were heavily deployed in districts including Banda, Mau, Ghazipur, and Varanasi.

Follow Live Updates On Mukhtar Ansari Death News Here:

7:32 AM: The last rites will be performed on Saturday, said Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother, Sibgatullah Ansari. "We received the body after some delay so the last rites cannot be performed tonight. It will be done tomorrow morning. I request everybody to pray for him," Sibgatullah Ansari told ANI on Friday.