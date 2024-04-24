New Delhi: Despite the claims from Mukhtar Ansari’s family no evidence of poison was found in the gangster-turned-politician's viscera (liver, spleen, stomach and bladder) following his death in an Uttar Pradesh prison last month. The postmortem report came out on Tuesday.

Ansari, who was held in Banda jail and passed away on March 28, was initially reported to have died from a "myocardial refraction," commonly known as a heart attack. However, Ansari's family persistently asserted that he had been intentionally slowly poisoned in jail.

As per report from PTI, a senior officer said, "We have got the Forensic Science Lab report that has confirmed that no traces of poison were found in the viscera. This has been given to the probe panel led by Banda Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate."

In response to the report, Afzal, Ansari's brother who is running for the Lok Sabha elections with the Samajwadi Party, expressed distrust towards both the postmortem findings and the viscera reports. Ansari stated in Ghazipur that they believed the accurate sample of viscera had not been sent for examination.

Ansari further alleged that the doctor appeared visibly shaken, unable even to provide their phone number. When questioned, the doctor mentioned being under constraints. He preferred a postmortem conducted by an AIIMS doctor for satisfaction but later it was rejected. He added that the examination of nails and hair is important for poison detection.