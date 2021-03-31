Mumbai couple facing 10 years jail in Qatar for drug trafficking acquitted, to return home

New Delhi: A Mumbai couple, who was sentenced 10-year jail and fined over Rs 1 crore in Qatar in a drug-trafficking case, would soon return home after they were acquitted of the charges.

The couple, Oniba and Sharique Qureshi, was arrested in 2019 at Hamad International Airport where 4.1 kg of hashish was recovered from their bag.

It was later revealed that Sharique's aunt Tabassum Qureshi had used them to smuggle drugs without their knowledge.

She sponsored the couple to go on a second honeymoon so that she could transport the drugs.

Shareef Qureshi, Sharique’s father, hired a lawyer to represent them. He had to spend 15 months in Qatar for this.

After a court sentenced them the jail term, the family appealed against the order. However, the appeal court rejected the plea and upheld the sentence.

After this, the couple approached the Court of Cassation which reviewed the documents submitted by the couple’s lawyer.

The court ruled that the verdict of the appeal court was defective. It said the appellants did not have criminal intent and that they were unaware the seized material was narcotics.

Oniba's mother was "very happy and relieved" and said she was excited to see her daughter after a long time.

