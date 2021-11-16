Mumbai’s AQI worse than Delhi! Uncontrolled construction could be the reason

Just when everyone has been thinking of leaving Delhi for the next weekend due to really bad Air Quality Index (AQI), another major metropolitan has joined the list f sufferers. At several places in Mumbai, the AQI was higher than the average Delhi AQI.

While the Delhi AQI average on Monday (November 15) was 331, the Colaba area in Mumbai recorded AQI of 345. Several other parts of the post South Mumbai region also registered AQI of more than 300.

The AQI of Nariman Point, when checked by the Zee News reporter, also turned out to be 320.

As per IITM, a website that keeps an eye on air quality, Mazgaon recorded AQI of 330 on Monday. Kurla Complex also showed 313 on the index.

READ | Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor', no improvement likely for another few days

Bhagwan Kesbhat, Founder of Waatavaran, believes that uncontrolled construction, metro rail tracks development, pollution from oil and gas refineries could be the major reasons behind it. The increase in humidity and slow wind speed might have helped in increased AQI.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the National Capital remains in the ‘very poor’ category and with mercury dipping in North India, the problem might aggravate. The minimum temperature was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, the lowest in November this year.

(With inputs from Ankur Tyagi)

Live TV