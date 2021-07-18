Mumbai's Chembur wall collapse death toll rises to 17, PM Narendra Modi announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia

New Delhi: The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday (July 18, 2021) announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for next of kin of the deceased in wall collapse incidents in Mumbai’s Vikroli and Chembur area. Additionally, financial assistance of Rs 50,000 will be given for those injured in the incidents has also been announced from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured," PMO said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed anguish at the loss of lives caused by wall collapse incidents in Mumbai due to heavy rains. "Saddened by the loss of lives due to wall collapses in Chembur and Vikhroli in Mumbai. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that those who are injured have a speedy recovery," another tweet read.

Meanwhile, at least 17 people were killed after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur’s Bharat Nagar area in Mumbai due to a landslide on Sunday, reported ANI. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials revealed that the rescue operations for the people trapped are underway. Over 16 people were rescued from the debris of the wall collapse in Chembur, said Mumbai’s fire brigade team.

#UPDATE | Death toll rises to 17 in Chembur wall collapse incident, two injured persons treated & discharged from a hospital, says Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

In another incident that took place in Vikroli, five people have been declared dead.

"Five bodies have been recovered and 5-6 more people are feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed in Mumbai`s Vikhroli," said Prashant Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7).

Earlier, IMD on Saturday had issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and predicted rains in the city for the next 24 hours. Several parts of the city have reported waterlogging. Rainwater has even entered many houses in Mumbai.

