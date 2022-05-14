Mundka fire tragedy: Help desk set up, how to get info about your loved ones

New Delhi: After the Mundka fire on Friday (May 13), a help desk has been set up at Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to help people find their loved ones who were injured or are missing after the fire incident. This quick set up aims to provide correct information to all those whose loved ones may have suffered casualties in the massive fire.

Speaking of the same, Civil Defence Officer, SP Tomar told ANI, "This is to help the people whose loved ones are missing or injured, so that they get the correct info"

Delhi: A Help Desk set up at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where people injured in yesterday's incident of fire at Mundka are admitted. Civil Defence Officer, SP Tomar says, "This is to help the people whose loved ones are missing or injured, so that they get the correct info" pic.twitter.com/dsuEeDYmVT — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2022

The death toll in the fire that broke out in outer Delhi's Mundka on Friday has reached 27, the police said. As many as 12 people sustained injuries and have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital as the blaze ripped through a four-story commercial building located near pillar number 544 of the Mundka metro station.

The fire started from the first floor and spread to the other floors, the police said and added that around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building.

The police said that the commercial building did not have fire NOC and informed that the building owner, identified as Manish Lakra, is absconding.

"A total of 27 people have died and 12 are injured. We`ll take the help of the forensic team to identify the bodies. FIR has been registered. We`ve detained company owners. There are chances that more bodies may be recovered as the rescue operation is yet to be completed," DCP Sameer Sharma (Outer District) told ANI.

The divisional officer of the fire department said that there was only one staircase due to which, people could not move out of the building.

(With agency inputs)

