हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mundka fire

Mundka fire tragedy: Help desk set up, how to get info about your loved ones

Delhi fire tragedy: The death toll has reached 27 and as many as 12 people have been injured.

Mundka fire tragedy: Help desk set up, how to get info about your loved ones
Pic Credit: ANI File Photo

New Delhi: After the Mundka fire on Friday (May 13), a help desk has been set up at Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to help people find their loved ones who were injured or are missing after the fire incident. This quick set up aims to provide correct information to all those whose loved ones may have suffered casualties in the massive fire.

Speaking of the same, Civil Defence Officer, SP Tomar told ANI, "This is to help the people whose loved ones are missing or injured, so that they get the correct info"

 

The death toll in the fire that broke out in outer Delhi's Mundka on Friday has reached 27, the police said. As many as 12 people sustained injuries and have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital as the blaze ripped through a four-story commercial building located near pillar number 544 of the Mundka metro station.

The fire started from the first floor and spread to the other floors, the police said and added that around 60-70 people have been rescued from the building.

ALSO READMundka fire: Death toll increases to 27; building did not have fire NOC, says Delhi Police 

The police said that the commercial building did not have fire NOC and informed that the building owner, identified as Manish Lakra, is absconding.

"A total of 27 people have died and 12 are injured. We`ll take the help of the forensic team to identify the bodies. FIR has been registered. We`ve detained company owners. There are chances that more bodies may be recovered as the rescue operation is yet to be completed," DCP Sameer Sharma (Outer District) told ANI.

The divisional officer of the fire department said that there was only one staircase due to which, people could not move out of the building.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mundka fireDelhi firefire mundkaMundkaSanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital
Next
Story

Gyanvapi Masjid case: Video survey begins amid heavy police deployment - Watch

Must Watch

PT42M55S

Delhi: Massive fire in Mundka, 27 killed