Coronavirus

Murder accused escapes from COVID-19 centre in Jharkhand

A murder accused and coronavirus positive patient escaped from the Covid-19 centre in Latehar district of Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

Murder accused escapes from COVID-19 centre in Jharkhand
Representational Image

Ranchi: A murder accused and coronavirus positive patient escaped from the Covid-19 centre in Latehar district of Jharkhand on Monday, police said.

According to Police, the man was arrested on July 14 in the murder case of a BJP leader Jay Bardhan Singh. He was taken on police remand for interrogation. Before sending him to police custody, his sample for coronavirus was tested and was found positive.

He was admitted to the COVID-19 centre situated at Rajahar in Latehar district on Saturday. The accused escaped on Monday.

His escape has put a question mark over the security at COVID centres in Jharkhand. This is not the first case of an accused escaping from a COVID-19 centre.

A thief had earlier escaped twice from a COVID-19 centre in Hazaribagh. He had reportedly infected many other people. Questions were also raised when three women were found to be pregnant at a quarantine centre in Ranchi.

In the last 24 hours, more than 600 coronavirus positive cases have been found across the state. The total number of cases has crossed 8,700 in the state.

CoronavirusCoronavirus newscoronavirus JharkhandCOVID-19murder accusedJharkhand
