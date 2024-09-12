Advertisement
SANJAULI MOSQUE

Shimla Protest: Muslim Side Agree To Demolish 'Illigal' Part Of Sanjauli Mosque

Protesters demanding the demolition of an illegal portion of a mosque in Shimla's Sanjauli.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2024, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shimla Protest: Muslim Side Agree To Demolish 'Illigal' Part Of Sanjauli Mosque Image: ANI

In a development that could help douse the tension in Shimla's Sanjauli, the mosque committee has submitted a memorandum to the Shimla Municipal Corporation saying that they will themselves demolish the parts of the mosque that are not as per the map.

 

 

On Himachal Pradesh's Sanjauli Mosque Row,  BJP MP  Sambit Patra said that if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Ilhan Omar, then obviously he will have affection towards 'illegal mosques'.

While addressing the press confessed on Thursday, BJP leader said, "Hindu outfits and common people of Shimla are on the streets and are raising their voice against an illegal mosque. It is very clear that the concerned mosque is illegal. Congress' Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh asked on the floor of the House where the people of the 'Jamaat' come from. He also spoke on 'Love Jihad'... Congress opened a front against him..."

"The Municipal Court has served a notice to the mosque 45 times to produce the papers of legality, but they have submitted no papers. Congress still has the attitude of appeasement," he added.

 

The controversy over the illegal mosque in Shimla is emerging which is also called the bandh between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday. Protesters demanding the demolition of an illegal portion of a mosque in Shimla's Sanjauli area clashed with security personnel on Wednesday. From breaking barricades and pelting stones as police used water cannons and batons charged to disperse them. Nearly 10 people including police and women were injured during the Protest.

 

