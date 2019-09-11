Myanmar insurgent group using 'Bluetooth' to trigger landmines, Indian agencies worried

A fresh report by the intelligence agencies has suggested that Arakan Army, an insurgent group of Myanmar, is using 'Bluetooth' and 'Wifi' technology to trigger landmines against Myanmar Army.

The Arakan Army has set up several camps in areas across Mizoram's Lawngtala district, posing threat to the Kaladan Project, which is a multi-modal transit transport project and considered India's gateway to the Southeast Asia.

The insurgent group also has presence in Mizoram. This is the reason why Indian security agencies are verifying the use of such technology by insurgent groups to trigger landmines.

“We have requested Assam Rifles to find out about the use of 'Bluetooth' technology to trigger the landmines by insurgent groups,” said official working with Indian security establishments.

The report exclusively accessed by Zee News also suggests that Myanmar Army has placed jammers to neutralise threat of these landmines. The infantry battalions of Myanmar Army located in Northern Rakhine state is frequently using jammers while moving through these areas. The Arakan Army have been trained by another insurgent group, the Kachin Independence Army in Myanmar, to use Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

Earlier this year, the Indian Army carried out operation between February 17 to March 2, along the Indo-Myanmar border. The Army reportedly destroyed almost 12 camps of insurgent groups.

Despite these operations, threat still looms large on the Kaladan Project. The operation was done in the area of south Mizoram and the Army had described it as a great success. But on the ground, the situation is still the same and the Myanmar Army is expecting more help from India to secure Kalanan project.

“The Arakan Army had attacked a Burmese vessel carrying 300 steel frames for the Paletwa Bridge and abducted the entire crew but they were later released. The vessel had sailed from Yangon to Paletwa. The Arakan Army is conspiring to launch more such lethal attacks,” said a security officer working in Indian security establishment.

The Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project is being viewed as India's gateway to the Southeast Asia. India entered into a framework agreement with Myanmar in April 2008, to facilitate implementation of the project. On completion, the project will help connect Mizoram with the Sittwe Port in Rakhine State of Myanmar. On the Indian side, work is on to extend the Aizawl-Saiha National Highway by 90 km to the international border at Zorinpui.