Naik Rajib Thapa martyred in heavy shelling by Pakistan along LOC in J&K's Nowshera

JAMMU: An Indian Army soldier was martyred on Friday as Pakistan continued to violate the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. The Indian Army is responding strongly and effectively.

The soldier, Naik Rajib Thapa, lost his life during heavy shelling by Pakistani troopers.

“Pakistan Army once again resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday. In the exchange of fire, Naik Rajib Thapa attained martyrdom,” said Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand in a release from the Defence Ministry.

Thapa was a resident of Mechpara village in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district and is survived by his wife Khusbu Mangar Thapa.

“He was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The Nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” said Anand.

Indian Army has been giving a benefiting reply to the indiscriminate firing. “Heavy damage to Pakistan Army posts and casualties to Pakistan soldiers have been inflicted by own troops,” added the ministry.

Pakistani troops also resorted to unprovoked firing in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Friday morning, evoking a strong response from the Indian Army.

Both the ceasefire violations come days after a Pakistani post was destroyed after the Indian Army while retaliating to unprovoked heavy shelling in Rajouri district on August 17. Indian Army soldier Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa was martyred due to heavy shelling from Pakistani troops.

Another Army jawan Naik Ravi Ranjan Kumar Singh attained martyrdom during ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Krishna Ghati sector along the LoC in Poonch district on August 20.

There has been a surge in instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India abrogated Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India has urged Pakistan to "respect" the 2003 ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.