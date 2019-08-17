close

Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Nowshera

SRINAGAR: Lance Naik Sandeep Thapa was martyred in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Nowshera sector, Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Saturday. 

Pakistan resorted to firing at around 6:30 am, firing small arms and shelling with mortars. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Pakistan has increased the instances of `ceasefire violations` in the past few days. 

Dehradun-based Thapa joined the Indian Army 15 years ago. The 35-year old sustained fatal injuries during the ceasefire violation.

More details are awaited. 

