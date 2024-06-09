Advertisement
NARENDRA MODI SWEARING-IN CEREMONY

Narendra Modi Swearing-In Ceremony: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Out Details

Delhi traffic police said that all the information is already available on social media handles so the public can plan their journey accordingly.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: As Delhi gears up for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony as Country's Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. Delhi traffic police officials have issued traffic advice for the public to go through due to some diversions on a significant day.

Briefing about the preparation oath-taking day, DCW Traffic Police Prashant Gautam said, "Approximately 1100 police officials will be on duty today. Our traffic staff has been briefed completely. There will be restricted entry towards Rashtrapati Bhawan and the roads near it."

He said that all the information is already available on social media handles so the public can plan their journey accordingly.

"We have already put all the information on our social media handles. The public should plan their journey as per that and are advised to go through our advisory once," said Prashant Gautam DCP Traffic," he added.

The Delhi traffic police have issued a notification ahead of the mega event oath-taking ceremony which is scheduled to commence at 7:15 pm at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The traffic police advised to avoid some routes including Parliament Street, Imtiyaz Khan Marg, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg, Gol Chakkar Patel Chowk, Gol Chakkar Krishi Bhawan, Gol Chakkar Sunehri Bagh Gol Methi, Gol Chakkar GPO, Gol Chakkar Teen Murti, Pt. Pant Marg, Rajaji Marg, Tyagraj Marg and Akbar Road.

Special traffic measures will be set in place around Rashtrapati Bhavan from 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm. There is no permission for DTC buses to ply on routes near the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

"Travelers are advised to avoid these roads, cooperate, and make maximum use of public transportation. Those travelling to ISBTs, railway stations, or airports are advised to plan their journey carefully and allow sufficient time," the Delhi traffic police stated in an official release.

