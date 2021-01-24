हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

National Girl Child Day

PM Narendra Modi salutes 'nation's daughters' on National Girl Child Day

PM Modi on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day saluted the `daughters of the nation` and praised all those working towards the empowerment of the girl child and ensure them a life of dignity and opportunity. The National Girl Child Day is celebrated on January 24 to spread awareness on the inequalities girls have to face.

PM Narendra Modi salutes &#039;nation&#039;s daughters&#039; on National Girl Child Day
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day saluted the `daughters of the nation` and praised all those working towards the empowerment of the girl child and ensure them a life of dignity and opportunity.

Taking to social media, PM Modi in series of tweets said: "On the National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and their accomplishments in various fields. The central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity."

"Today is also the day to specially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity," PM Modi wrote.

The National Girl Child Day was launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2008 to spread public awareness on inequalities girls faced in Indian society.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
National Girl Child DayPM Narendra Modi
Next
Story

PIB Fact Check: CBSE class 10, 12 students to mark attendence through biometric system during board exams? Here's the truth
  • 1,06,54,533Confirmed
  • 1,53,339Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT55S

Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi due to ill health