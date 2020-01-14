NHRC team to visit Jamia university on Tuesday to investigate December 15 violence

A team comprising members of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will visit the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University on Tuesday to conduct an investigation on several issues. The team will investigate the incident of violence, that took place on December 15, of the lathi-charge by the police, ruckus in the university library and lathi-charge on students. They will also speak to the injured students.

Massive and violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) took place on December 15 in Jamia between the Delhi Police and students of University. The agitators had set ablaze four buses near New Friends Colony, injuring at least six policemen and two fire brigade personnel. Locals of the Sarai Julema are in Jamia Nagar had allegedly clashed with police. The situation turned critical when the police got into action. Several Jamia students are also said to have been injured in the clash. Around 100 students were also detained by the police but were released later.

On Monday (December 13), university Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar had said that Delhi Police entered the campus without permission during the anti-CAA protests and the process of filing an FIR against them will begin from Tuesday.

"The FIR process is going on but what you are demanding cannot be fulfilled as we are government employees. Regardless of all that we have sent our objection to the same government we work for. Delhi police entered the campus without any prior permission and the fight against the attack will continue," Akhtar said while interacting with the students.

Hundreds of students were seen protesting outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor, demanding an FIR against Delhi Police for the December 15 violence that was unleashed on the campus. Among other demands, students sought rescheduling of exam dates and assurance from the varsity on the safety of students.

Jamia vice-chancellor had said, "A team of NHRC had already visited the campus and we have provided the required evidence to them. A team will again visit the university on Jan 14. The commission will take statements and proofs from injured students and witnesses (of December 15 incident). I hope they will try to see through our point of view."

Najma had also said that the university authorities had written a letter to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) immediately after the incident took place and requested to initiate a high-level probe into the matter.

The JMI Vice-Chancellor in consultation with the Deans, Head of Departments and other officials on Monday had announced that the ongoing semester exams in the varsity stand cancelled till further notice. The Jamia administration has also announced that the new schedule will be declared later.