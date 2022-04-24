हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Navneet Rana

Navneet Rana, husband Ravi Rana taken to Mumbai court hours after arrest, Sanjay Dutt's lawyer to represent duo

Advocate Rizwan Merchant, who represented Sanjay Dutt in the past, will represent the Rana couple during remand proceedings on Sunday.

Navneet Rana, husband Ravi Rana taken to Mumbai court hours after arrest, Sanjay Dutt&#039;s lawyer to represent duo
(Photo credit: ANI Twitter)

The political unrest in Maharashtra continues as Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana on Sunday were taken to the Holiday and Sunday court of the Metropolitan Magistrate, hours after their arrest, reported ANI.

Also Read: Shiv Sena's gundas attacked my car, wanted to kill me, says BJP's Kirit Somaiya amid Hanuman Chalisa row

The couple was arrested late at night on Saturday after their announcement of Hanuman Chalisa recital outside Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ triggered massive protest and unrest in Mumbai.

Advocate Rizwan Merchant, who has represented Sanjay Dutt in the past, will represent the Rana couple during remand proceedings on Sunday.

Addressing the media on the case, Merchant said, “ A lot of time is being given to the Maharashtra govt to take back this illegal arrest, otherwise, if this matter goes to the Court, we'll take the release order via the Court's proceedings... They were attacked even after they took back their protest.”

Calling the Rana couple's arrest illegal, Merchant added, “Both of them were locked inside their house, honouring section 149 notice. So, the arrest is absolutely illegal. As per my instruction to my client, a complaint has been registered against those who tried to attack outside their residence.”

“The Speaker's permission should've been taken before arresting them, but no permission was taken. As per Supreme Court, a notice of section 41A should be given within 14 days prior to the institution of the case, which wasn't given,” he added.

An FIR under 153A, 35, 37, 135 sections of the Bombay Police Act has been filed against Navneet Kaur Rana and Ravi Rana.

MP Navneet Rana on Saturday announced that she will recite Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband Ravi Rana outside Matoshree, CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence.

The statements caused a huge uproar among Shiv Sena that protested in strength outside Matoshree and Rana’s house. Later, the duo was arrested.

