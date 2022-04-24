Hours after high voltage drama following politician couple Navneet and Ravi Rana’s ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ announcement and their arrest, Mumbai witnessed another political controversy after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that he was attacked by 100 Shiv Sena workers who were trying to kill him.

In a series of tweets, the Maharashtra leader alleged that the attack took place in the presence of police personnel and said that the law and order situation in the state is devastated.

“I am shocked, in the presence of 50 police persons, in the compound/campus of Khar Police Station, Shivsena's 100 Gundas assault me with Stones, Wanted to KILL Me. What the Police Commissioner is doing? How so many Mafia Sena Gundas allowed to gather in police station?, Somaiya wrote on Twitter.

The BJP leader also alleged that this was the third time he was assaulted by Shiv Sena workers in an attempt to kill him.

“This in 3 rd time Uddhav Thackeray's Gundas tried to KILL Me, first at Vashim than Pune and now at Police Station ( Khar Mumbai) itself,” he added.

About the attack, the BJP leader alleged that he was attacked by Shiv Sainiks, who pelted stones and broke the window of his car outside the Khar police station, where he went to meet the Navneet Kaur and Ravi Rana.

In the video posted on his Twitter handle, the leader’s face can be seen bleeding.

Mumbai police refused to register my FIR- Somaiya’s other big allegation

The BJP leader levelled another big allegation and said that the Mumbai police had refused to register his FIR after the assault.

“Mumbai Police has refused to lodge my FIR, instead, they lodged a bogus FIR stating that only 1 stone was hurled; 70-80 Shiv Sainiks attacked me, no action by Khar Police despite intimation.3rd attempt by Uddhav Thackeray to take my life-Washim, Pune & now Khar,’ ANI quoted Somaiya as saying.

BJP’s reaction

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis condemned the attack on colleague Kirit Somaiya and said he will talk to the home minister pertaining to the attack.

“I will speak with the home secretary and home minister today over the attack on Kirit Somaiya, and will also write a letter to take action against the police, who are working as political workers,’ Fadnavis told ANI.

“Despite Kirit Somaiya informing Khar Police prior about the possibility of an attack & seeking Z+ protection, the police didn't take any action. Instead, they permitted Shiv Sena goons to carry out the attack under state govt's pressure,” he added.

This comes after Maharashtra MP Navneet Kaur Rana on Saturday announced that she will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ along with her husband Ravi Rana, who is an independent MLA.

The announcement triggered a huge protest by Shiv Sena workers outside Matoshree and later, the duo was arrested.

A case has also been filed against Shiv Sena workers.