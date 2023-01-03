Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2023: NVS Class 6 admission begins at navodaya.gov.in- Steps to apply here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2023: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS Admission 2023 begins for Class 6th admission. The application form can be filled out on the official website, navodaya.gov.in, by students who wish to enrol in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The NVS Admission application deadline is January 31, 2023. Candidates must have completed Class 5 coursework in 2022–2023. Candidates who passed class V prior to the term 2022–2023 are not permitted, nor are repeat applicants. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test ensures admission to these schools. The JNVST 2023 test will be given on April 29 at 11:30. The outcome is anticipated to be made public in June 2023.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2023: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website--navodaya.gov.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the JNV Class 6th admission link

A new login/registration page would open

Register and log in to access the NVS admission portal

Fill in the required information and upload the asked documents

Submit the form and save

Take a print out for future references

Education in JNVs is provided without charge, and this includes all costs associated with board, lodging, uniforms, and textbooks. Only students in Classes 9th through 12th are required to pay Rs 600 per month to Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi.